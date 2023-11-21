(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 19, 2023 11:28 pm - The upbeat track explores the importance of community and passing traditions down through generations, and accompanying the new release is a unique new tour opportunity visiting communities across the country.

Folk-Rock Rabbi Announces Latest Single and Inspirational Community Tour

New York City, NY, Nov 16, 2023 -- Fresh from launching his latest album, This Is My World, earlier this year, the Folk-Rock Rabbi is back with a new single, Generation to Generation. Infused with Gedalya's unique blend of rock, folk, and spirituality, the track tells the story of passing on Jewish traditions through generations and explores how these values can help to build strong community values.

To celebrate the release of his new single, Gedalya is launching an exciting opportunity designed to bring his songs to life. Rather than a traditional tour, the Folk-Rock Rabbi will be visiting Jewish communities across the United States, bringing his inspirational music directly to them. From youth groups and schools to shul concerts and home visits, these unique performances can range from small acoustic sessions to full amplified concerts and are aimed to spread messages of values and traditions far and wide.

“In this fast-paced modern world, it can be easy to forget the traditions and values that make up our communities.” Says Gedalya,“Generation to Generation explores the importance of passing these values on to our children and learning from each other, creating a positive change that fosters an environment of support and care.

This is something that I'm very passionate about, and I'm really looking forward to visiting Jewish communities across the country, meeting fans, and playing my songs live.”

Generation to Generation is available now exclusively on Gedalya's website and will be released world-wide on December 1st. Anyone interested in booking the Folk-Rock Rabbi for a performance should contact , or use the contact form on his website.

