UDC Celebrates 8Th Edition Of Qatar Sustainability Week 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, celebrated the 8th edition of 'Qatar Sustainability Week' through a series of community events and activations. This initiative, launched by Earthna Center (a Member of Qatar Foundation), took place from the 4th to the 11th of November, aiming to promote environmental awareness as part of a nationwide campaign encouraging individuals to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle and emphasizing the importance of sustainability in our daily lives.

The launch event, held on the 5th of November at Qatar Foundation, was attended by company representatives and officials. UDC has consistently been at the forefront of addressing sustainability challenges, advocating for community engagement, and implementing award-winning environmental initiatives and programs that underscore its commitment to building sustainable communities. These efforts align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically targeting the promotion of sustainable cities and communities, climate action, good health and wellbeing, and the conservation of life on land.

Through its active participation in Qatar Sustainability Week, UDC is spearheading a movement for change towards a more sustainable future. This year's edition featured a weeklong series of events, including:

Community garden activation

The Community Garden Activation event took place on November 4th. This gathering witnessed active community participation in gardening activities, providing a delightful opportunity for residents to unite and partake in a meaningful initiative that contributes to UDC's awareness raising efforts at The Pearl Island. Children also had the chance to engage in accompanying painting activities and enjoy face painting.

Noteworthy is the special seasonal flower planting event hosted by UDC's community management team on October 14th at Hadiqa Centrale, located at The Pearl Boulevard. This event provided residents of The Pearl Island with a unique chance to join hands in enhancing the community's beauty while fostering a connection with nature through gardening.

Inauguration of new Collec'Thor Sea Cleaners

On November 6, The Pearl Island unveiled its new Collec'Thor Sea Cleaners in an event attended by a delegation from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), the Executive Director of Earthna, and representatives from UDC. The event took place at the Corinthia Yacht Club in Porto Arabia.

The Collec'Thor Sea Cleaners, also known as Seabins, are ingeniously designed floating trash collectors made from recycled materials, capable of holding up to 20 kilograms of waste. In 2021, UDC initiated the Seabins project in Porto Arabia, installing ten sea bins that successfully collected 1,740 kilograms (1.74 tons) of debris from Porto Arabia Marina.

Plastic campaign recognition

On November 9th, UDC hosted a recognition ceremony to honor and celebrate the achievements of retailers who participated in The Pearl Island Recycling Initiative. Trophies made of recycled material were presented during the event, organized in collaboration with Earthna Center, Seashore Group, and Power Waste Management & Transport Co. WLL (PWMT).

Held at The Oyster building, the event recognised key players who demonstrated their commitment to reducing single-use plastic waste, contributing to the success of the six-month campaign.

Blood donation campaign

In partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation, UDC organized a blood donation campaign targeting residents, employees, and the general public.

ESG report: UDC is a prominent Qatari public shareholding company, established in 1999 and listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange since June 2003. In 2022, UDC achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first listed real estate company in Qatar to release its Environmental, Social, and Governance Report (ESG) to the Qatar Stock Exchange. This report officially discloses UDC's environmental and sustainability-friendly strategies and accomplishments.

CSR award: UDC's initiatives and sustainability practices have garnered recognition for their positive impact on The Pearl Island community. These practices are in alignment with the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, emphasizing responsibility towards employees, the community, and the environment.

CSR accreditation: This year, UDC has been awarded the highest Gold Certification by CSR Accreditation, a leading UK-based organization associated with Buckinghamshire New University that delivers a global standard of social responsibility. This achievement marks a significant milestone for UDC, as it is now the first in Qatar to receive such recognition from a notable accreditation-giving body. UDC remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and excellence in all aspects of its operations.

Eco-friendly commute: UDC is proactively transitioning 50% of its transportation fleet from petrol-powered vehicles to electric alternatives. Additionally, the company has introduced a hybrid plug-in limousine service, aimed at reducing urban heat and greenhouse gas emissions by an impressive 65%, all while providing luxurious and sustainable transportation.

ISO certifications: Earlier this year, UDC achieved significant recognition by receiving five certifications that attest to the alignment of its services and operations with internationally recognized standards established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Green Apple Awards: This year, UDC was honored with four prestigious international environment and sustainability awards by The Green Apple Organization.