SKYX Reveals Record Sales

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) SKYX Platforms Corp. has released the results of their Q3 for 2023, where the company saw record sales and the announcement of a deal with a Florida builder to install its products in 1,000 homes. The deal is expected to see an estimated 30,000 units of its SkyPlug-enabled Safe & Smart products installed. Read more to see why analysts like this company's stock.

As I pointed out in bringing this latest recommendation to our Members early this month, Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT:TSX.V; PNXLF:OTC; OAY3:FSE) got pushed across the Finish Line for me in late September.

That is when auto industry giant Stellantis decided to become LIT's "Big Brother," ponying up $90 million for roughly one-fifth of this emerging lithium explorer in Argentina.

This underscores the country's attractiveness and that of Argentina Lithium as well! SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX:NASDAQ)

you can watch a video interview I just posted this weekend with the company's C.E.O., Niko Cacos.

In addition to discussing the reasons why Stellantis chose Argentina Lithium particularly, we also talk about Argentina's unique attributes as a jurisdiction, among the factors that have prompted some forecasters to predict that it will be South America's biggest lithium producer in a decade or less.

Though I won't be able to make this year's edition, SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX:NASDAQ) will be at The Money Show in Orlando that kicks off today.

The event runs through Tuesday evening at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, just south of the Orlando metropolitan area.

(NOTE: Yours truly WILL be at the impending New Orleans Investment Conference , however! It kicks off Wednesday afternoon.)

SKYX continues to demonstrate why it won five awards at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas; as you can READ HERE , the company announced this past week that a major Treasure Coast developer here in Florida will be building some 1,000 or so new homes/buildings featuring SKYX's "Plug and play" / Smart Home technology.

Gold

The upcoming week may be big, and not just because we have The Money Show and the N.O.I.C. on our radars!

Over the last couple of days, the war in The Middle East has been escalating.

If that's not enough, we have a Fed meeting on tap for Tuesday-Wednesday. Though I still expect Fire Marshall Jay and Friends to hold back a bit on their "work," that whole job wasn't made any easier by this past week's hot economic news.

So, traders of almost everything will be on tenterhooks.

I'll be most curious about the directions of gold and Treasury yields.

We entered a renewed trade on the long side of gold pretty much at the recent bottom via my favorite (and simple) leveraged play on the gold price itself. This came not long after we had closed out a short position on a gold mining stock basket.

The question now is whether the $2,000/ounce area will once again prove a force field...or whether NOW is the time for gold to punch through to new all-time highs.

And speaking of "force fields," it's significant that three times now, we have seen the yield on the bellwether 10-year Treasury note get up to 5% and then drop fairly sharply. That the third of those times occurred on the back of that hot G.D.P. number at week's end was notable.

Complicating our assessment of all this, of course, is the Mideast war. Because of this, gold is likely behaving better than it should be right now, with the Fed still tilted at least somewhat in the hawkish direction (though it would like to be able to take an extended pause and cross its fingers, I suspect.)

The bigger enigma right now is the Treasury market, and this for umpteen reasons, as I'll be explaining to Members in the coming week. For our purposes, at least, I don't necessarily consider Treasuries at the long end to be a safe trade, even if a chorus of folks have been echoing this weekend's new Barron's cover.

But what I do think is that - between the unprecedented three-year beating bonds have taken and my view that the broadening bear market for stocks will experience its climax by early 2024 at the latest - it IS time to start to work on bolstering our portfolios when it comes to yield plays.

And I share a few coming attractions on that in the next regular issue for Members as well, even if I will continue to turn my nose up at Treasuries themselves.