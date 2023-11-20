Palestine Supporter Breaches Security To Meet Virat Kohli During ODI World Cup 2023 Final

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Nov 20 – The ICC World Cup 2023 final between India and Ausrtalia was interrupted by a few minutes as a pitch invader stopped the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The incident took place in the 14th over when a fan managed to give the security cordon a miss and make his way on the field.

For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here

ADVERTISEMENT

The fan was wearing a t-shirt which read“Stop bombing Palestine” and was also carrying a Palestine flag with him. Even his face mask had the Palestine flag on it.

The fan managed to reach the pitch and hug Virat Kohli, who was batting with KL Rahul in the middle after India lost three quick wickets.

India in a spot of bother early

Captain Rohit Sharma scored a brisk 47 but Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer failed to fire, getting out for 4 runs each.

This happened after Australia won the toss and skipper Pat Cummins made the surprising decision to bowl first on a slow pitch at Motera.

Rohit and Gill added 30 for the opening wicket before Mitchell Starc removed the latter in the 5th over. Skipper Rohit once again missed out on a half-century as he got out to Glenn Maxwell while trying to up the ante.

Iyer soon followed as Cummins struck in his second over to silence the 1.30 lakh Indian fans at the world's biggest stadium.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates from around the world