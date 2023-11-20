UK Seeks Higher Protection For GI Products As Whisky & Cheese Under FTA With India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 20 (KNN) The UK has asked India to provide higher level of protection for its GI products from agriculture sector under the proposed free trade agreement (FTA).

These issues remain unresolved as the talks for the pact are on to iron out differences, an official said, reported FE.

A Geographical Indication (GI) is primarily an agricultural, natural or manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

The British GI products include Scotch whisky, Stilton cheese and Cheddar cheese.

Usually, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin. Once a product gets this tag, any person or company cannot sell a similar item under that name.

India normally provides general protection for violation of GI rules, but the UK is seeking a higher level of protection, the official, who did not wish to be named told FE as he further, said.“Negotiations are going on between the two countries. There are some issues pending in the intellectual property rights (IPRs) chapter.”

