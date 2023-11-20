UK PM Says Gov't Now Able To Cut Taxes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, 20 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his target of halving inflation had been met so taxes would be reduced in "a responsible way", British media reported on Monday.

He refused to comment on "speculation" about changes to individual taxes and said there would be more details in Wednesday's Autumn Statement.

But the PM said the government could now move to "the next phase" of its plan to grow the economy.

Last week the government said it had met its pledge to halve inflation, the rate prices are rising, after the figure fell sharply to 4.6 percent in October.

The decrease was largely due to lower global energy prices. (end)

nbs







MENAFN20112023000071011013ID1107459892