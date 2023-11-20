'Here To Send A Clear Signal': Saudi, Other Arab Nations In China To Discuss Israel-Hamas War

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Officials delegations from four Arab countries – Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Palestine, along with the foreign minister of Indonesia, arrived in Beijing on November 20 to attend the Chinese government-hosted Middle East summitThe two-day summit has been called by China as part of its efforts to“establish peace” in the Middle East region. The meeting comes amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, with the Israeli forces being accused of committing war crimes against the civilian population of the besieged Gaza Strip Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in a firm remark issued at the summit, said the representatives of Islamic and Arab countries have arrived in Beijing to send a“clear signal”.“We are here to send a clear signal: that is we must immediately stop the fighting and the killings, we must immediately deliver humanitarian supplies to Gaza,” news agency Reuters quoted him as saying Read: Israel-Hamas war: 'At least cut off...': Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's appeal to Islamic nationsRiyad al-Maliki, the foreign minister of the Palestinian Authority, that partly governs West Bank, alleged before the gathering that Israel wants to eradicate the presence of Palestinians. The measures taken by the Israeli government in the recent period seek to“bring to an end the Palestinian people's presence on what remains of its historical land\", he said, according to news agency AFP.A spokesperson for the Egypt government said that Israel was following a“systematic policy” to obstruct the flow of humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza.“Egypt is making every effort to bring aid into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, but Israel's policy of obstructing the entry of aid is a systematic policy aimed at pushing the Palestinians to leave the strip under the weight of bombing and siege,” Al Jazeera quoted the spokesperson as saying Read: Joe Biden rejects ceasefire call in GazaChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing is a“good friend and brother of Arab and Muslim countries,” and added that the country has\"always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and interests.\"Notably, the war in Gaza has crossed more than 40 days. According to the Gaza health ministry, over 13,000 persons, including 5,500 children and 3,500 women, have been killed in the Israeli offensive. Tel Aviv, along with an array of countries supporting it, has rejected the calls for a ceasefire.

