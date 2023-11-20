Senseable Dubai Lab Explores Future Of Food

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Senseable Dubai Lab, an initiative by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Senseable City Lab, hosted an event at Dubai Future Labs, together with the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, to explore the role of AI in the future of food security and sustainability.

The Senseable Dubai Lab, was launched at the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai to test, develop and apply the latest solutions and practices in smart cities to strengthen Dubai's position as one of the world's most future-ready cities.

The event, addressed the role of data and technology in cities of the future, with a special focus on food consumption, its impact on the environment and its level of security.

“Food must be one of our top priorities when it comes to anticipating and building the future,” said His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF.

“How we approach food security and sustainability today will shape how our cities fare in the future. That is why it is vital for academics, futurists, businesses and governments to come together to address questions on supply chains, agriculture, diets, waste and consumption. Dubai is the ideal platform for convening stakeholders to explore how tech-enabled solutions such as AI can help the global community to tackle food challenges. Not only this, but it is the perfect laboratory for conceptualizing, testing and scaling solutions. In this role as a convenor and technology testbed, Dubai is a vital contributor to overcoming shared challenges.”

“The internet is redefining how we navigate daily life – from living and commuting to shopping, socializing, and working in our cities. In this digital transformation, the availability of food information in our cities reveals aspects of urban life that were previously unseen 10 or 20 years ago. This is a starting point to better understand and subsequently improve the city of Dubai. We are glad to discuss this scenario during this forthcoming conversation and dinner event”, said Prof. Carlo Ratti.

“We are proud of this collaboration, celebrating the launch of Senseable Dubai Lab on the occasion of the Italian Cuisine week, with renowned Michelin-starred Chef Cristina Bowerman and Chef Luca Crostelli” said His Excellency Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul General of Italy in Dubai. “We believe that food and food dynamics play a key role in our lives, as well as in urban environments; and that it is possible to combine taste with health, of both people and the planet”.

The event included international speakers and experts who shared their experiences, visions and thoughts on utilizing data, best nutrition practices, how AI can enhance food security and the sustainability of food supply chains. Participants looked at how cities can reduce the carbon footprint of the food sector and discussed raising awareness of the impact of urban environments on our behaviour.