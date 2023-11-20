-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkmenistan Supports Gender Equality In All Areas - Central Council Of Women's Union


11/20/2023 6:09:45 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Turkmenistan supports gender equality in all areas, Chair of the Central Council of the Women's Union of Turkmenistan Akjemal Durdiyeva said at the conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment", Trend reports.

“Respect for women is reflected in the mentality of the Turkmen people. Gender equality is one of the main directions of our activities. All obligations to eradicate discrimination against women are being fulfilled,” she added.

Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM chairs).

The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN20112023000187011040ID1107456834

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search