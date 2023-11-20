Turkmenistan Supports Gender Equality In All Areas - Central Council Of Women's Union

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Turkmenistan
supports gender equality in all areas, Chair of the Central Council
of the Women's Union of Turkmenistan Akjemal Durdiyeva said at the
conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on "Advancing Women's
Rights and Empowerment", Trend reports.
“Respect for women is reflected in the mentality of the Turkmen
people. Gender equality is one of the main directions of our
activities. All obligations to eradicate discrimination against
women are being fulfilled,” she added.
Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights
and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the
current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM
chairs).
The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the
ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this
year.
