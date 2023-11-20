MEDICAL JAPAN 2023 Concludes With An Impressive Showcase Of Healthcare Achievement, Envisioning 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, Japan – The 6th edition of MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO concluded from October 11 to 13 at Makuhari Messe, Japan, with an impressive display of innovation and progress showcasing key sectors in the medical, elderly care, pharmacy and healthcare industry, allowing exhibitors to expand their markets and visitors to discover related products.



Organized by RX Japan Ltd., MEDICAL JAPAN became a one-stop show that features the latest innovations in different areas of the industry with six concurrent shows including Hospital Expo, Clinics Expo, Pharmacy Solutions Expo, Elderly Care & Nursing Expo, Infection Prevention Expo, and Japan Wellness & Health Expo that successfully presented contemporary and next-level developments.



As the premier gateway to Japanese and Asian medical, elderly care, pharmacy and healthcare markets, MEDICAL JAPAN 2023 TOKYO hosted 591 exhibitors hailing from Japan, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the USA, and diverse corners of the globe. These exhibitors showcased their groundbreaking innovations, solidifying their role as the driving forces propelling progress in these industries. Undoubtedly, their significant presence stands as a cornerstone for the exponential growth of the sector.



MEDICAL JAPAN 2023 TOKYO also arranged 46 conference sessions wherein various topics were discussed, including cancer prevention using medical care and AI, hospital management for the next generation, the forefront of medical malls, the future of“DX conversion” in the medical and welfare fields, and more.



Meanwhile, 16,016 visitors, including medical professionals, importers, distributors, hospital owners, investors, and business owners, were able to experience, experiment with, and evaluate cutting-edge products and services throughout the three-day show. They were introduced to a glimpse of pioneering innovations poised to reshape the trajectory of the medical, elderly care, pharmacy, and healthcare industries.



According to Invest Tokyo, the healthcare expenditure market in Japan ranks third in the world next to the United States and China because of the rise of chronic diseases and the graying population. The International Trade Administration also says that Japan relies heavily on the import of sophisticated medical devices, making it one of the largest markets for medical equipment. The demand for advanced medical technologies is expected to increase because of the country's fast-aging demographic profile. Because of this, medical device manufacturers can be confident in taking their businesses to a new level of success in the Japanese healthcare market.



Invest Tokyo emphasizes that Tokyo is conducive for companies searching for their ideal business partners. And with medical institutes concentrated in the city, it is highly convenient to have a base here. On the other hand, Invest Osaka boasts that Osaka has exceptionally high standards of healthcare. The city not only has a high concentration of business establishments but also houses a cluster of medical industries, making it an ideal environment for fields related to health and medicine.



Seeing these opportunities to improve the health sector and enhance public access to health services, RX Japan Ltd. has been running MEDICAL JAPAN for 10 years in both Tokyo and Osaka.



RX Japan Ltd. is thrilled to announce that MEDICAL JAPAN will continue its legacy of exhibiting industry-shaping innovations and strengthening the healthcare field in 2024. MEDICAL JAPAN 2024 OSAKA will be happening on Jan. 17 (Wed)–19 (Fri), 2024, at INTEX Osaka, Japan, while MEDICAL JAPAN 2024 TOKYO is scheduled for Oct. 9 (Wed)–11 (Fri), 2024, at Makuhari Messe, Japan.



The one-stop show covering every aspect of the medical, elderly care, pharmacy and healthcare industries will continue to invite leading manufacturers and distributors to display their revolutionary industry advancements and groundbreaking inventions that are primed to steer the sector into a new era.



Lastly, the conference sessions will remain a hallmark of the event, serving as a valuable source of insights for the said industries, wherein attendees can look forward to exploring forward-thinking innovations and learning about the latest trends in the field.



