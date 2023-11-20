NATO's Top Military Commander Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, has arrived in Kyiv together with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.
"Delighted to welcome back to Kyiv Secretary of Defense Austin, together with EUCOM Commander General Cavoli to relay our unwavering support to Ukraine in its fight for freedom," Brink wrote.
Earlier reports said that Austin arrived in Ukraine's capital this morning. Read also:
U.S. defense secretary arrives in Kyiv
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
MENAFN20112023000193011044ID1107456663
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.