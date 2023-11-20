-->


Turkish Cargo Ship Sinks In Black Sea


11/20/2023 12:13:14 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Turkish cargo ship sank in the Black Sea due to a hurricane, Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya said, Trend reports.

It was noted that the ship with 12 crew members could not be contacted.

