Turkish Cargo Ship Sinks In Black Sea

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Turkish cargo
ship sank in the Black Sea due to a hurricane, Minister of Internal
Affairs Ali Yerlikaya said, Trend reports.
It was noted that the ship with 12 crew members could not be
contacted.
MENAFN20112023000187011040ID1107455736
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.