Lower House Speaker Urges Human Rights Organisations To Expose Israeli Atrocities In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi on Sunday called on human rights organisations to report on the killing, displacement, and inhumane abuse of children and women in Gaza.

The speaker's call came in response to the "media blackout practiced by the Israeli occupation to hide the truth from the world".

During a meeting of the Lower House's Public Freedoms and Human Rights Committee, attended by representatives of human rights organisations and institutions operating in Gaza, Safadi emphasised the need for more efforts to raise awareness about the atrocities committed by the occupation in the Gaza Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

MP Abdullah Abu Zaid, head of the committee, condemned the "international silence and great betrayal of humanity in the face of the tragedy witnessed in Gaza, as well as the bias towards the Zionists who committed crimes and genocides, displaced people, targeted hospitals and schools, and cut off energy, water and medicines".

Abu Zaid commended His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts to end the war and deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza, stressing that His Majesty had warned of this conflict before its outbreak due to failure to realise the legitimate rights of Palestinians.

Cristina Albertin, the Regional Representative for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in the Middle East and North Africa, stressed that the organisation has been fully committed to the UN's international standards for 23 years.

She added that the current human rights crisis demands immediate attention towards the protection of civilians and their rights during the war.

Secretary-General of the Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW) Maha Ali said that women and civil society institutions in Jordan contribute to highlighting the Israeli violations against human rights during its war on Gaza.

