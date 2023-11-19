Road Maintenance Works Underway Across Border Communities In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than half of all funds allocated for road maintenance works in the Sumy region have been directed to border communities.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In 2023, border communities received the highest amount of funds compared to previous years – 55% (UAH 92 million) of the total amount provided for the repair of municipal streets and roads across the region,” the report states.

About 20% of the total repairs fund, or UAH 100 million, was allocated for maintenance works on local roads within border communities.

According to Sumy Regional Military Administration, road maintenance plans for 2024 are under development. Funding will be provided with regard to the actual needs of territorial communities.

A reminder that the German Federal Government sent more than UAH 65 million in aid to the Sumy region in 2023.

Photo: illustrative