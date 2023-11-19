Iran to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan

(MENAFN) During a recent phone call, the Foreign Ministers of Iran as well as Azerbaijan shared their mutual desire to strengthen and enhance bilateral cooperation between the two nations. They expressed their commitment to deepening the existing ties as well as fostering further development in various areas of collaboration.



Iran’s senior envoy, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on Saturday, restated his nation’s demand for the extension of relations with Baku. “The more we strengthen regional cooperation, the better it will be for the whole region,” he declared in the phone call on Saturday.



In response, Azerbaijan's senior diplomat emphasized the importance of eliminating foreign interference and underscored the significance of collaborative efforts to achieve shared objectives.



Jeyhun Bayramov further advocated for increased engagement across various domains between the two nations.



Notably, Tehran has recently agreed to facilitate the connection between mainland Azerbaijan and its breakaway region, Nakhchivan, utilizing Iranian territory for this purpose.

