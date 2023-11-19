Al-Quds Expo In Beirut, An Interactive Step To Introduce Palestinian Issue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fawaz Al-Otaibi (photo feature)

BEIRUT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Directorate General of Lebanese Department of Islamic Awqaf at Dar Al Fatwa organized Al-Quds Expo in response to the current events in the Gaza Strip and the brutal aggression witnessed in the occupied Palestinian territories by the Israeli occupation forces.

The expo, supervised by Al-Quds International Institution included various pavilions about occupied Palestine and its cause in all its humanitarian, religious and cultural aspects.

Al-Quds expo explored the city of Al-Quds and its ancient history, the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the major events that took place there, and the uprisings against the occupation's practices against the Palestinian people.

The exhibition also included pavilions on the role of new media in introducing the Palestinian issue and its history in addition to conveying its message to the current generation.

It also highlighted the role of Palestinian women in their struggle against the occupation, and the suffering of the Palestinian children over the decades as a result of the violation of their rights and international laws.(end)

