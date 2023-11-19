Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Latvia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness wished the Latvian president and his country further prosperity and progress. (end) dss

