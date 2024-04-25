LIVE MATCH: Korea Republic Vs Indonesia AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: South Korea and Indonesia are set to vie for a semi-finals spot as they face each other in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Quarter Final at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium at 8:30pm Doha Time.

Ahead of their quarter-final clash, Korea Republic's head coach Hwang Sun-hong has expressed his team's determination to reach the semi-finals.

On the other side, Indonesia's coach, Shin Tae-yong, has lauded his team for their resilience and performance.

Both teams are now focused on continuing their journey toward Olympic qualification.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

⚽⚽⚽

---

21' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20' Rafael Struick (Indonesia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

20' Delay in match because of an injury Byeon Jun-Soo (Korea Republic U23).

Watch Indonesia's first goal

15' ⚽ GOAL ! Indonesian player Rafael Struick scored with a world-class shot that found the top left corner of the South Korean goalkeeper's net

9' VAR Decision: No Goal Korea Republic U23 0-0 Indonesia U23.

8' GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR : Lee Kang-Hee (Korea Republic U23) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

3' Witan Sulaeman (Indonesia U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match starts

Lines Up