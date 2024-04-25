LIVE MATCH: Korea Republic Vs Indonesia AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: South Korea and Indonesia are set to vie for a semi-finals spot as they face each other in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Quarter Final at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium at 8:30pm Doha Time.
Ahead of their quarter-final clash, Korea Republic's head coach Hwang Sun-hong has expressed his team's determination to reach the semi-finals.
On the other side, Indonesia's coach, Shin Tae-yong, has lauded his team for their resilience and performance.
Both teams are now focused on continuing their journey toward Olympic qualification.
21' Delay over. They are ready to continue.
20' Rafael Struick (Indonesia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
20' Delay in match because of an injury Byeon Jun-Soo (Korea Republic U23).
Watch Indonesia's first goal
15' ⚽ GOAL ! Indonesian player Rafael Struick scored with a world-class shot that found the top left corner of the South Korean goalkeeper's net
9' VAR Decision: No Goal Korea Republic U23 0-0 Indonesia U23.
8' GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR : Lee Kang-Hee (Korea Republic U23) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
3' Witan Sulaeman (Indonesia U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match starts
Lines Up
