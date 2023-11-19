Biden inks financing bill which eliminates Ukraine

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden has approved a stopgap spending bill, successfully avoiding a government shutdown as the year-end deadline loomed. The legislation, which received Senate approval on Wednesday, was championed by House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, who collaborated with Democrats to secure its passage despite resistance from the conservative faction within his party.



The stopgap measure, signed by Biden on Thursday, notably omitted funding for Ukraine, among other contentious issues such as abortion, border security, and foreign aid to nations like Israel. Instead, the focus of the bill was on maintaining current levels of funding for government departments. The two-tiered plan extends funding until January 19 and February 2, depending on the specific agency, preventing a potential government shutdown that would have occurred at midnight on Friday.



Majority Leader Chuck Schumer emphasized the significance of bipartisan cooperation in preventing a government shutdown, stating, "Because of bipartisan cooperation, we are keeping the government open without any poison pills or harmful cuts to vital programs – a great outcome for the American people."



The exclusion of aid to Ukraine, a longstanding point of contention, has deep roots in United States political dynamics. The issue contributed to political upheaval in September, leading to the unprecedented removal of Johnson's predecessor, Kevin McCarthy. Critics of Biden's Ukraine policy accused the former speaker of striking a clandestine deal with the White House to ensure eventual financial assistance to Kiev.



Within the Republican party, there are differing views on the allocation of funds to Ukraine, with some calling for a reevaluation of the assistance, citing concerns about transparency. These Republicans argue that other United States priorities should take precedence over supporting the Ukrainian government.



The funding bill's passage highlights the complex interplay of domestic and foreign policy considerations in the United States political landscape, with debates over aid allocation revealing ongoing divisions within both parties on issues of international significance. As the funding discussions continue, the Biden administration faces the challenge of navigating a delicate balance between domestic priorities and global commitments.



