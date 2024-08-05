Jammu Attacks: Cloud Of Uncertainty Over J&K Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ahead of the visit of the Election Commission (EC) to Jammu and Kashmir from August 8 to 10 to review Assembly poll preparations, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the exercise.

Despite the EC's commitment to adhere to the Supreme Court's September 30 deadline, the escalating violence in Jammu and Kashmir is reportedly forcing a reevaluation of the situation. This is despite the fact that J&K has witnessed all since 1989 under the shadow of gun, with much worse violence.



The spate of attacks, particularly in Jammu division, has intensified concerns. According to the Union Home Ministry, there have been 26 militancy related incidents reported in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024, with 10 occurring in the Jammu division alone. These attacks have resulted in the deaths of eleven security personnel and injuries to 20, while 28 militants have been killed.

As the region grapples with the heightened threat, the Union government and security agencies are working to ensure a secure environment. However, the looming question remains: will Jammu and Kashmir be able to conduct its assembly elections as mandated by the Supreme Court, or will the security situation necessitate a delay? The coming weeks will be critical in determining the path forward for the Union Territory's democratic process.

On the surface, however, the union territory seems to be on track to hold the polls later this year. This was indicated by the PM also in his speech during his recent Yoga Day visit to Srinagar.

“The time isn't far away when, through your votes, you will be able to elect your own government in J&K,” the PM said in Srinagar on June 20.“The day will come very soon when J&K will become a state again for its bright future.”

Since then, the union home minister Amit Shah and the BJP president J P Nadda have held their separate Kashmir meetings, apparently to rally their party for the upcoming polls.

While Shah's meeting was held in New Delhi, Nadda flew to Jammu to meet the senior J&K BJP leaders.



Nadda held separate meetings with the J&K BJP core group, former MLAs, and MLCs in Jammu to strategize for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory (UT). According to sources, the main focus of these meetings was to review the party's election strategy, expand its base, and address areas where the BJP's vote share declined during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Sunday, the BJP held its manifesto meeting in Jammu

in the presence of

Union Minister Kishan Reddy which was chaired by its J&K president Ravinder Raina.



The BJP is also considering strategic alliances and support for independent candidates to secure a majority and form the government in the erstwhile state but not necessarily in Kashmir Valley. However, the delay in announcement of the polls by the Election Commission is sowing doubts in the minds of people that the union government may be interested in yet again deferring the exercise. And this time on specious grounds of the surge in violence. However, regional politicians have expressed hope that Assembly elections will after all be held by the Supreme Court's September deadline.

The United Opposition on Saturday staged a massive protest in Jammu, demanding restoration of J&K's statehood with full powers and withdrawal of powers granted to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The protest was staged by All Party United Front (APUF)

, a Jammu-based

alliance of over a dozen opposition political parties and social groups. Senior leaders of Congress, NC, PDP, CPI(M), Shiv Sena(UBT), AAP and Jammu-based parties gathered near the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh at Tawi bridge in the heart of Jammu city and participated in the protest.

National Conference leader and member parliament Ruhullah Mehdi has recently called for immediate assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that only one month remains before the Supreme Court's deadline.

The Supreme Court had given directions to this government that a democratic government be formed by September. Just one month is left, and no process for the elections has been started yet,” Mehdi said in his speech during a Lok Sabha debate on the Union budget.