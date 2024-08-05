Talabat Mart's Fun-Filled Ice Cream Truck Brings Free Frozen Treats To Parks Across Dubai This Summer

(MENAFN- Mid-East) talabat Mart, talabat's quick commerce service, has partnered with Dubai Public Parks under Dubai Municipality, to offer the ultimate ice cream experience right to your neighbourhood.

talabat Mart fun-filled ice cream truck will be visiting parks across the city, loaded with delicious treats, courtesy of talabat Mart's partners. The best part is – everyone can enjoy the ice cream for free! With a variety of options to choose from, there is an ice cream flavour to delight everyone's taste.

The truck's first stop brought a taste of summer joy to young visitors at Children's City. Ice cream lovers can also find the ice cream truck at the city's beloved parks, Al Safa Park, Zabeel Park, Mushrif National Park, and Al Mamzar Park from 1-14 August from 2-5PM.

