A Tale Of Two Bubbles

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Bubbles last until they feel like fundamentals, and until last week, investors believed that tech could only head up and the Japanese yen could only head down. By Monday's opening, investors cowered for shelter as the two bubbles popped in unison.

The Biden administration in Washington and the Kishida in Tokyo both pursued the same unsustainable policy, ballooning the government to push up asset prices.

By July 31, when the of Japan raised its short-term interest rate to 0.25% from zero and announced that it would“taper” its purchases of government bonds, the central bank owned half the outstanding float of Japanese government bonds.

Japan's debt-buying binge pushed up inflation expectations, weakened the yen and buoyed Japan's stock market during the past three years.

A lower yen translated foreign earnings into a larger sum of local currency and inflation reduced real wages, causing a transfer of national income to corporations away from households.

Graphic: Asia Times