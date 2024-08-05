HC Allows JKB To Go Ahead With Promotions With Rider

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Monday stayed its single bench's judgment which had held the subjecting of non IBPS Associates eligible for consideration under Seniority cum Selectivity in Jammu and Kashmir as illegal, arbitrary and discriminatory.



“ In the meantime, till next date of hearing before the Bench, the impugned order dated 26.07.2024, passed in WP(C) No. 74/2024, shall remain stayed,” a division bench of Chief Justice (acting) Tashi Rabstan and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said as it issued notice on an appeal filed by Jammu and Kashmir Bank.“The Bank is permitted to go ahead with the process of promotion,” the court said, adding,“However, the same shall remain subject to the outcome of this appeal.”

Hearing separate pleas, a single Bench of the court last month had directed the Bank to consider the non IBPS Banking Associates with seven (7) plus years of service for promotion as per assessment envisaged under clause 5.2 (of Policy for Promotion of Workmen (Banking Associates, Assistants, Banking Associates and Banking Attendants) to the next post with or without subjecting them to a screening written test (objective type) at its discretion given the fact of number of available promotion posts are more and the total number of Banking Associates, IBPS and non-IBPS, less.