Hilton Named No.1 Best Place To Work In The Globe

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

McLean, Virginia : For the first time ever, Hilton has been named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. This recognition – the culmination of eight consecutive appearances on the“World's Best” list – also marks the first time a hospitality company has achieved the top honor in this best-in-class program.



Since first earning a spot on this list in 2016, Hilton has continued to build its strong culture through an unwavering focus on creating a workplace that is inclusive, offers strong growth opportunities, is driven by purpose, and provides the kind of support that empowers its 460,000 team members around the world to thrive each and every day.



“Around the world at Hilton, our 460,000 team members are united by a common purpose: to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality. That purpose was formed more than a century ago, when Conrad Hilton set out to change the world through travel. He built this company on the noble premise that Hilton could be a force for good in the world, and famously urged us all to think big, act big, and dream big,” said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton.“Today's recognition by Great Place to Work and Fortune is validation that our team members were the people he imagined in his bright vision for the future. It is their dedication, hospitality and passion for the stays they create that has made Hilton the No. 1 best place to work in the world.”



Hilton is dedicated to building an inclusive culture that supports team members at every stage of their personal and professional journey and empowers each of them to bring their true, authentic self to work.



The hospitality company provides best-in-class benefits to both hourly and salaried team members, including expanded parental leave, adoption assistance and exciting travel benefits through its popular Go Hilton team member travel program.



Hilton is constantly seeking new ways to increase flexibility at its properties and corporate offices and is committed to providing a value proposition that offers a flexible ecosystem of offerings that allow team members to feel supported.



-B