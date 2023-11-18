Zelensky Approves NSDC Sanctions Against Individuals, Legal Entities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), dated November 18, 2023, on the application and amendments to personal economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

The relevant decrees, No. 758/2023 and No. 759/2023 , were published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The decrees are coming into force upon publication.

In particular, according to the decision of the NSDC, the personal economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) will affect such individuals as Dmitry Sablin, Dmytro Svyatash, Dmytro Tabachnyk, Yuriy Kot, Mykola Azarov, Sergey Aksyonov, Leonid Pasechnik, and Oleg Tsaryov.

Another annex to the decision of the NSDC includes 100 more individuals affected by the sanctions.

In addition, sanctions were introduced against 37 legal entities, namely All-Russian Non-Governmental Charitable Foundation 'Russian Children's Fund', Charitable Foundation 'Geography of Good', Autonomous Non-Profit Organization Promoting Individual's Social Adaptation 'Loui's Quarter'.

The sanctions will be in effect for a period of five and 10 years accordingly.