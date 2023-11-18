Corengg Technologies Pvt Ltd Becomes Authorized Partner For Siemens Software Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Corengg Technologies Pvt Ltd takes immense pride in announcing its milestone partnership as an authorized partner for Siemens Software Solutions, marking over two decades of expertise in implementing cutting-edge Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions for companies in India and the Middle East. This strategic collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in our journey, elevating our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art engineering solutions to our esteemed clientele.



With a rich history of 20+ years in delivering exceptional PLM services, Corengg Technologies has established itself as a trusted name in the engineering solutions landscape. This partnership grants Corengg Technologies the privilege of offering Siemens Software Solutions, a global leader in digital innovation tools From the advanced 3D design software SolidEdge to the powerful CAD/CAM/CAE tool NX and the robust Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution Teamcenter, our clients now have access to a comprehensive range of industry-leading software.



At Corengg Technologies, we understand the diverse needs of industries in India and the Middle East. Our tailored approach and deep-rooted understanding of regional business dynamics enable us to seamlessly integrate Siemens' advanced technologies into our clients' operations, ensuring maximum efficiency and ROI.



What sets Corengg apart is our unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled support and expertise. By combining Siemens' cutting-edge technologies with our deep industry knowledge and customer-centric approach, we empower businesses to stay at the forefront of innovation and competitiveness.

With over two decades of proficiency in PLM implementation and now in partnership with Siemens Software Solutions, Corengg Technologies Pvt Ltd is poised to redefine the benchmarks of engineering excellence across India and the Middle East.



We extend an invitation to explore the possibilities that this collaboration presents. For inquiries, demonstrations, or further details on how our partnership with Siemens Software Solutions can benefit your business, please visit our website or email to or by sending a Hi message to +91 80 560 12395.



