Kyrgyzstan Proposes Cooperation With JBIC In Green Energy Field

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 18. Kyrgyzstan's President, Sadyr Zhaparov, proposed to Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to explore collaboration in the sphere of 'green' energy and infrastructure, Trend reports.

He made this proposal during a meeting with Hayashi Nobumitsu, a Governor of JBIC, in Tokyo as part of Zhaparov's official visit to Japan.

The head of state highlighted Kyrgyzstan's commitment to further strengthening partnerships with Japan across all domains, including engaging financial institutions like JBIC.

Zhaparov emphasized the significance the Kyrgyz side places on creating favorable conditions for Japanese companies' operations and fostering direct investments between the business circles of Kyrgyzstan and Japan. He also expressed interest in cooperation within the banking sector.

In turn, a Governor of JBIC briefly outlined the activities of the bank and expressed readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, particularly in implementing specific projects with the country. He also mentioned JBIC's team readiness to visit Kyrgyzstan for a detailed assessment of the country's needs.

The primary objective of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation is to foster economic collaboration between Japan and foreign countries by providing resources for foreign investments and facilitating international trade. The bank plays a crucial role in the development of Japanese exports and imports, as well as the country's activities abroad. JBIC is fully funded by Japanese government.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel