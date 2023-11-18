Kyrgyzstan Proposes Cooperation With JBIC In Green Energy Field

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 18. Kyrgyzstan's
President, Sadyr Zhaparov, proposed to Japan Bank for International
Cooperation (JBIC) to explore collaboration in the sphere of
'green' energy and infrastructure, Trend reports.
He made this proposal during a meeting with Hayashi Nobumitsu, a
Governor of JBIC, in Tokyo as part of Zhaparov's official visit to
Japan.
The head of state highlighted Kyrgyzstan's commitment to further
strengthening partnerships with Japan across all domains, including
engaging financial institutions like JBIC.
Zhaparov emphasized the significance the Kyrgyz side places on
creating favorable conditions for Japanese companies' operations
and fostering direct investments between the business circles of
Kyrgyzstan and Japan. He also expressed interest in cooperation
within the banking sector.
In turn, a Governor of JBIC briefly outlined the activities of
the bank and expressed readiness for mutually beneficial
cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, particularly in implementing specific
projects with the country. He also mentioned JBIC's team readiness
to visit Kyrgyzstan for a detailed assessment of the country's
needs.
The primary objective of the Japan Bank for International
Cooperation is to foster economic collaboration between Japan and
foreign countries by providing resources for foreign investments
and facilitating international trade. The bank plays a crucial role
in the development of Japanese exports and imports, as well as the
country's activities abroad. JBIC is fully funded by Japanese
government.
