Zelensky Dismisses Deputy Head Of Foreign Intelligence Service

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Oleksandr Tarasovskyi as deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.
According to Ukrinform, the corresponding decree No.757/2023 was published on the president's website.
"To dismiss Oleksandr Tarasovskyi from the post of deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine," the document says.
Zelensky replaces commander of Special Operations Forces
As reported, Oleksandr Tarasovskyi was appointed as deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service in January 2022. Prior to that, he held various positions in the same agency, as well as in the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection.
Photo: President's Office
