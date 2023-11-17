State Debt Of Kyrgyzstan Nearly Reaches $6 Billion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the end of September, the state debt of Kyrgyzstan (external and internal) amounted to $5,987.01 billion (531,108.91 billion soms). The Ministry of Finance provided the data, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.

As noted, $4,486.58 billion (398,004.07 billion soms) is the external debt, $1,500.44 billion (133,103.94 billion soms) - internal.

During the month, the state debt increased by $140.6 million. The external debt decreased by $9.48 million, while the internal debt increased by $150.1 million.

More than half (51.9 percent) of the external debt are multilateral loans of Kyrgyzstan - $2,330.22 billion. Another $2,101.19 billion (46.8 percent of the external debt) the country owes within the framework of bilateral concessional loans. Of these, 38.5 percent of the country's external debt is the debt to the Export-Import Bank of China, which reached $1,726.59 billion at the end of August.