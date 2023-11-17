State Debt Of Kyrgyzstan Nearly Reaches $6 Billion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the end of September, the state debt of Kyrgyzstan (external
and internal) amounted to $5,987.01 billion (531,108.91 billion
soms). The Ministry of Finance provided the data, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.
As noted, $4,486.58 billion (398,004.07 billion soms) is the
external debt, $1,500.44 billion (133,103.94 billion soms) -
internal.
During the month, the state debt increased by $140.6 million.
The external debt decreased by $9.48 million, while the internal
debt increased by $150.1 million.
More than half (51.9 percent) of the external debt are
multilateral loans of Kyrgyzstan - $2,330.22 billion. Another
$2,101.19 billion (46.8 percent of the external debt) the country
owes within the framework of bilateral concessional loans. Of
these, 38.5 percent of the country's external debt is the debt to
the Export-Import Bank of China, which reached $1,726.59 billion at
the end of August.
