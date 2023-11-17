Al Tayer Motors Launches The New Maserati Granturismo Event Marks Regional Debut Of A Timeless Italian Automotive Icon

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Al Tayer Motors, the UAE's official Maserati importer-dealer,

launched the new iteration of one of the brand's icons, the new Maserati GranTurismo, marking a new chapter in a story that began 75 years ago with the Maserati A6 1500.

The GranTurismo coupé combines the high performance of a sports car comfortable for travelling long distances with a powerful internal combustion engine. It represents a benchmark, embodying the concept of 'The Others Just Travel'.

Hamdy Elshantoury, General Manager at Maserati Middle East and Africa said:“The return of the icon, the new GranTurismo, marks a triumphant comeback for Maserati, blending heritage with innovation, embodying the Brand's commitment to luxury performance. More than a car, it is a lifestyle, designed to exceed expectations and setting a new standard in the automotive world.”

“The Maserati GranTurismo is the car that personifies the term sportscar to generations of automotive connoisseurs with its timeless design, powerful performance and thunderous roar. We are thrilled to reintroduce the GranTurismo in the UAE market, fulfilling the eager anticipation of our customers,” said Jad Elias, Vice-President Maserati at Al Tayer Motors.

Available in the Modena and Trofeo versions through Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors showrooms in the UAE. The fully electric version of the car, the GranTurismo Folgore, will be available later.

GranTurismo Modena:

Equipped with the 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo Nettuno engine with 360 kW (490 hp), it embodies the essence of a large touring sports car.

GranTurismo Trofeo:

Designed for maximum performance, its Nettuno engine delivers 404 kW (550 hp) without restricting comfort or suitability for travel.

GranTurismo Folgore:

The first all-electric Maserati has an innovative 800-volt system with technologies derived from Formula E and delivers an output of 559 kW (760 hp).

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognisable for their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology, and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a benchmark for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance, and safety, currently available in more than 70 markets internationally. The ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante – the first SUV made by Maserati, and the Grecale, the“everyday exceptional” SUV, all models characterised by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. A range equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains – available for Ghibli, Grecale and Levante – V6 and V8 petrol engines, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident Brand, now completed with the Grecale Folgore, Maserati's first full-electric SUV. The top of the range is made up of the MC20 super sports car and the MC20 Cielo spyder, powered by the ground-breaking 100% Maserati Nettuno V6 engine, which incorporates F1-derived technologies into the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. The new GranTurismo is available with both the powerful V6 petrol engine, derived from the Nettuno, and a 100% electric version: the GranTurismo Folgore, the first car in the Modena-based brand's history to adopt this solution. By 2025, all Maserati models will also be available in a full-electric version, and the entire Maserati range will run on electricity alone by 2030.

About Al Tayer Motors:Al Tayer Motors was established in 1982 and represents major European and American automobile manufacturers Maserati, Ferrari, Land Rover, Jaguar, Lincoln, Ford, and Ford Trucks across the UAE.

With a growing network of sales, service and parts centres across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the dedicated team of more than 2,600 professionals is committed to taking customer satisfaction to higher levels.

In Abu Dhabi, Maserati, Ferrari, Land Rover, Jaguar, Lincoln, Ford, and Ford Trucks are represented by Al Tayer Motors through Premier Motors.