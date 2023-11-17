Three Kuwaitis Win UAE Photography Award

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Three Kuwaiti photographers won Friday Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award of the UAE in various categories, which attracted hundreds of professional and amateur photographers from all over the world.

Speaking to KUNA, Mohammad Al-Kandari, a wildlife photographer, said Kuwait's outstanding presence in this international event is a big achievement for "all of us to raise the country's flag internationally".

He expressed his delight at winning categories in the 12th edition of the award, which is one of the most important international events, adding that several photographers form Arab and foreign countries participated in the award.

Al-Kandari and his compatriot Mohammad Al-Qattan have won the fourth and fifth places respectively in the award titled "diversity", while their compatriot Bader Ali Hussein came second in another category of the award.

Al-Kandari is a wildlife photographer, and he won many awards in several countries, mostly in the National Geographic Photography Competition in 2015 and Hamdan International Photography Award in 2016, in addition to his participation as a member of the jury in many local and international photography competitions.

Established in 2011 in the UAE, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award aims to enhance global interest, improve performance and creativity in photography as well as create a global base and encourage the participation of citizens in relevant international competitions and activities.