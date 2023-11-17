               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Rain In Dubai: Did You Get This Public Safety Alert?


11/17/2023 4:28:58 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 8:43 AM

Last updated: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 8:47 AM

As rain, thunder and lightning lashed the UAE on Friday morning , authorities in Dubai made sure residents would take extra precaution.

The Dubai Police sent out a public safety advisory alerting everyone to adverse weather conditions.

Popping up on residents' phones, the alert urged the public to drive with care and heed the advice of authorities.

"Stay clear of beaches and areas prone to flash floods," it added.

The Dubai Police also shared an emergency alert on Instagram:

The unstable weather is observed in other emirates, too, with orange and yellow warning raised for for most parts of the country. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) urges the public to expect hazardous weather in some areas and be careful when heading out.

ALSO READ:

  • Dubai schools switch to online learning as unstable weather hits all 7 emirates
  • Watch: Heavy rains, thunderstorms hit UAE; public safety alert issued
  • UAE urges private companies to apply flexible work amidst unstable weather
  • Dubai traffic alert: RTA warns of delay on Sheikh Zayed Road due to heavy rain

