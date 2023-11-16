JHCO, UNRWA Send 6Th Relief Plane To Gaza, Delivering 45 Tonnes Of Medical Supplies

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), in cooperation with UNRWA, sent a new relief plane to Gaza on Thursday, carrying around 45 tonnes of medical supplies to support the besieged strip's health sector.

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli said that was the sixth relief plane to be dispatched to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Shibli said that the aid aims to provide hospitals in Gaza with the necessary medical supplies to sustain healthcare services to people in the war-torn strip.

Shibli noted that the medical supplies will be transported through Egypt's Rafah crossing at the El Arish Airport to the Egyptian Red Crescent, which will send the aid to Gaza and distribute them to hospitals.

He emphasised the collective efforts of all humanitarian institutions in the Kingdom to deliver assistance to the people in Gaza through collaboration with various international organisations.

Shibli said that the organisation continues to accept cash donations through JHCO's accounts at Bank al Etihad: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, CliQ: JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERcom, and the organisation's website: