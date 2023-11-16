Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway Promising Economic Development Of Turkic World

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre
Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir
Uraloğlu attended the 7th Transport Ministers Meeting of the
Organisation of Turkish States (OTS) held in Zangilan,
Azerbaijan.
Uraloğlu gave a speech and noted that OTS countries are a
community that has the potential to become a global power with a
young and dynamic population of 160 million and an economic size
exceeding 1 trillion dollars.
"In order to realise this great potential, we must increase our
common power with the will of cooperation and solidarity," he
said.
Talking about Turkiye's investments and efforts in the field of
transportation, Uraloğlu noted that they aim to increase the
capacity of the Central Corridor passing through the countries with
enormous investments.
"We should not allow these problems, especially transition
documents, to hinder trade between OTS countries. In order to
remove obstacles to transportation and trade and reduce
transportation costs, we must adopt and implement a holistic
approach within the organisation that will be in our common
interest. In this regard, we should liberalise transportation
between our friendly countries, and for this purpose, we need to
abolish bilateral and transit land pass document quotas," the
minister said.
Emphasising that the Combined Transportation Agreement signed
within the organisation should come into force as soon as possible,
Uraloğlu said, "When we implement the agreement, we will
significantly encourage combined transportation operations and
Caspian crossings, and we will significantly increase the share of
the Caspian East-West Central Corridor, which we all attach
importance to, in Eurasian transportation."
Uraloğlu pointed out that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is
of great importance for the economic development and welfare of the
Turkic world.
"We need to complete the necessary work on this route as soon as
possible. Besides, we should also focus on making the Caspian
crossing, which is another important component of the Central
Corridor, effective, efficient, and economical for the countries in
the region. High tolls and irregular flights, which pose a problem
in logistics operations. I am confident that we will quickly
resolve these issues with our joint efforts and turn the Caspian
crossings into the competitive route we desire."
Talking about the Zengazur Corridor, which will connect the
western provinces of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic, Uraloğlu said that the corridor is of vital importance
for the normalisation of the situation in the South Caucasus. The
realisation of this connection, which will provide direct railway
and road transportation between Turkiye and Azerbaijan, will
connect the entire Turkic world.
"I believe that it will be an important step that will connect
the region. We are working very closely with Azerbaijan to complete
this route as soon as possible with its connections, which will
benefit all the countries in the region," he said.
Uraloğlu listed the things that need to be done for the common
economic development of OTS countries and increasing the welfare of
the people as follows:
"We should act in a manner that facilitates and encourages trade
between our countries, rather than making it difficult. As a
country that attaches great importance to digitalization in
transportation, we are ready to share our experience with member
countries. We need to popularize the Electronic Pass Document
System. A small part of the cargo going from China to Europe passes
through the Middle Corridor. There are opportunities and tasks
before us to increase this rate much higher with a broad vision.
However, in order to realise this, we must not have a competitive
approach. The trade volume between Asia and Europe is much higher
than the land transportation capacity that we can provide on land,
" the minister said.
MENAFN16112023000195011045ID1107442427
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.