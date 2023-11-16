Yermak Invites Thailand To Join Holding Upcoming Global Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with Acting Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Kingdom of Thailand Chatchai Bangchaud.

This is reported by the president's press service , according to Ukrinform.

“Andriy Yermak expressed gratitude for the consistent support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing full-scale aggression. Among other things, he spoke about Thailand's support for Ukraine's key initiatives within the UN, as well as humanitarian assistance to overcome the consequences of the Russian invasion, including providing shelter to forcibly displaced Ukrainians,” the report says.

It is noted that particular attention was paid to the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula aimed at restoring international law and order and respect for the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. The Head of the President's Office thanked the interlocutor for participating in the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors held recently in Malta. Andriy Yermak invited the Thai party to actively participate in the practical implementation of the Peace Formula and join the preparation and holding of the upcoming Global Peace Summit.

In the context of the Peace Formula, the interlocutors touched upon the issue of nuclear safety and the role of the IAEA in ensuring compliance with the relevant universal norms.

“The parties discussed the issue of global food security. The Head of the President's Office emphasized Ukraine's readiness to continue acting as its guarantor and spoke about our country's efforts to ensure the functioning of an alternative 'grain corridor' in the Black Sea. Andriy Yermak invited Thailand to join the global humanitarian initiative 'Grain from Ukraine' and take part in its second international summit on November 25 in Kyiv,” the report says.

The parties coordinated further steps to intensify bilateral political dialogue between Ukraine and Thailand, as well as cooperation in multilateral formats, including ASEAN.

As reported by Ukrinform, in November 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a 10-point Ukrainian Peace Formula in his speech at the G20 summit.

Photo: President's Office