(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 42 Abu Dhabi Welcomes Emirati two-time World Champion in its Third Chess Tournament







Abu Dhabi, UAE, 16 November 2023: 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital's innovative and disruptive coding school that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology, hosted the third edition of its chess tournament in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Chess Club & Mind games. The tournament was held in 42 Abu Dhabi's campus on the 15th of November 2023. During the tournament, 42 Abu Dhabi students competed with Rouda Essa al Serkal, who has gained recognition as a two-time world chess champion and winner of the Asian Amateur Chess Championship for Women 2023.

Utilizing their critical thinking and problem-solving skills, 42 Abu Dhabi students showcased their talent by implementing innovative strategies that pushed the boundaries of the game. The tournament provided a comprehensive and interactive platform for students to observe and learn from advanced chess techniques first-hand, gaining valuable insights into the strategies employed by professionals.

Zubaydullo Abdirakhmonov won first place in the chess tournament, with Alban Medetbek uulu in 2nd place, Salam Sibai in 3rd place, Obada Outabachi in 4th

place and Jinxiu Yao in 5th place. The winning students were awarded with valuable prizes to encourage them to participate in such interactive events organized by 42 Abu Dhabi.

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said:“We firmly believe that chess not only nurtures critical thinking and decision-making, but also fosters creativity and resilience, which are crucial qualities for success in the ever-evolving world of coding and technology. We were thrilled to witness our students engaging with one of the most esteemed chess champions and challenging themselves to reach new heights. As such, hosting this chess tournament in its third edition stands as a testament to our efforts in fostering an environment of continuous growth and learning, and equipping students with vital skills to become well-rounded professionals.”



42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), to drive Abu Dhabi's ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation and people.