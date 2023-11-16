European Commission May Punish Poland For Blocking Border With Ukraine - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Commission may initiate a penalty procedure against Poland, as Warsaw cannot solve the problem of the border with Ukraine being blocked by Polish haulers.

That's according to the Polish news site RMF24 , which refers to its sources in the European Commission, Ukrinform reports.

"The Polish authorities, under EU law, are obliged to ensure the free movement of Ukrainian trucks at border crossings," a European Commission spokesperson told RMF24.

According to the report, some in the European Commission believe that "the Polish authorities are not doing everything to solve the problem and end the protest of Polish carriers" and "Brussels is clearly losing patience."

Officially, the European Commission does not want to comment on the measures it may take against the Polish authorities, as talks with Poland and Ukraine are ongoing.

"The European Commission is still in contact with the authorities of both countries. We cannot comment on potential measures because discussions are ongoing," the EC spokesperson said.

Unofficially, RMF24 learned that a procedure for violating EU law is being considered in connection with the Polish authorities' violation of the provisions of the EU regulation on trade liberalization with Ukraine, which was recently extended until June 2024. The Commission is currently examining the legal basis for initiating the procedure.

On November 6, Polish haulers started blocking the movement of trucks near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava Ruska and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Polish haulers have officially registered the protest with local authorities until January 3, 2024.

The demands to the Polish government include the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian haulers, strengthening transport rules for foreigners under ECMT (European Conference of Ministers of Transport), the impossibility of registering a company in Poland if its financial activity is carried out outside the EU, the creation of a separate queue for vehicles with license plates of EU countries, the creation of a separate queue at all borders for empty trucks, and gaining access to Ukraine's Shliakh (Path) system.

Ukraine is in talks with Poland to unblock the border.