TRACECA Keen To Support Launch Of Container Transportation Between Azerbaijani, Georgian Seaports

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. TRACECA is ready to support the launch of container transportation
between the seaports of Azerbaijan and Georgia to reduce the load
on road checkpoints, TRACECA Secretary General Asset Assavbayev
said at the international conference on "International transport
and logistics corridor: Development impulses from Zangilan", held
in Zangilan, Trend reports.
"More than 75 hours were spent crossing the
Azerbaijani-Georgian border during the pilot cargo transportation
from May through June 2023. The current situation once again shows
how important it is for Azerbaijan and Georgia to increase the
capacity at the border," he said.
The secretary general said that the launch of
container transportation between the seaports of Azerbaijan and
Georgia will allow redirecting part of cargo vehicles transiting by
rail.
In addition, Assanbayev mentioned the work carried out
by Azerbaijan and Georgia to create a checkpoint operating on the
principle of "one stop", which will be the first point of this type
in the region.
"I am sure that this work will make a significant
contribution to the development of capacity between the two
countries," he said.
An international conference on the topic
"International transport and logistics corridor: Development
impulses from Zangilan" has started today in Azerbaijan's
Zangilan.
The conference is held with the joint organization of
the special representative office of the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts,
which are part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, the Ministry
of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee
and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and
Education of Azerbaijan.
The purpose of the conference is to organize
discussions between the public, private and academic sectors on the
development and expansion of trans-regional transport corridors, as
well as to establish cooperation between stakeholders.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107437554
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.