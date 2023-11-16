Europe Nutritional Supplement Market By Forecast From 2023 To 2032 With Future Business Opportunities

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for Europe Nutritional SupplementMarket that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

The Europe nutrition supplements market size was valued at USD 33.68 Billion in 2017 and is to witness a CAGR of 6.48% over the forecast period. An increasing number of Europeans are consuming dietary supplements as a preventive approach to health concerns. Consumers are slowly switching to herbal alternatives over pharmaceuticals due to their many side effects.

By type of ingredients , the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Botanicals supplements has the highest share in Europe in 2018.

By end-user , the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.

By countries , the market is divided into U.K., Germany, Russia and Others (Rest of Europe).

Key growth factors

Presence of a large number of commercialized products and a wide base of target consumers is one of the key market drivers. Growing health awareness among consumers and increasing willingness to spend on nutrition and dietary supplements are also boosting the growth of the market.

Threats and key players

High prices of raw materials and stringent European Union regulations regarding the manufacturing of supplements are some of the major challenges.

The key players operating in the Europe nutritional supplement market are Amway Corporation, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Nestle Nutritionals and Pfizer Inc.

