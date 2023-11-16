Ukraine's Army Sees Certain Gains South Of Bakhmut - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine have achieved certain territorial gains south of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region.

This is reported by the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW ) think tank, Ukrinform saw.

"Ukrainian forces launched localized attacks south of Bakhmut on November 15 and made confirmed territorial gains.," ISW said.

Geolocated footage also shows that the Ukrainian Defense Forces marginally advanced southeast of Toretsk (23 km southwest of Bakhmut).

Yesterday, the General Staff of Ukraine reported that in the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy, with the support of aviation, launched assault operations in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka of Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Pivdenne of Donetsk region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine as of November 15 hasa amounted to 314,290. On Wednesday alone, 820 Russian soldiers and officers were killed in action.