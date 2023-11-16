Tajikistan's Development Strategies Conform With SDG - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Tajikistan's
long-term and medium-term development strategies are largely in
line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), about 70
percent of 160 strategic documents are in line with these goals,
Tajikistan's Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade
Ashurboy Solehzoda said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development.
"Tajikistan is dedicated to attaining the SDGs and related
targets within the framework of the 2030 Agenda, as the national
development strategy for the period until 2030 serves as a
foundation for aligning national priorities with SDG-related
initiatives," he stressed.
The II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development aims to increase
experience exchange and cooperation with regional countries and
international organizations in the execution of the United Nations
2030 Agenda.
The event is attended by high-ranking officials from Europe and
CIS countries, representatives of the UN, international financial
and regional organizations, government institutions,
representatives of civil society and private sector, as well as
experts.
