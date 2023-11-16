Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on November 15 decreased by $2.3 and amounted to $85.81 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by $2.25 and amounted to $83.87 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $68.58 per barrel, which is $2.43 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $2.58 on November 15 compared to the previous indicator, to $82.61 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 16.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel