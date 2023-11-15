Ukraine's PM, French President's Envoy Discuss Reconstruction Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the French President's Special Envoy for Ukraine's Relief and Reconstruction Pierre Heilbronn have discussed the implementation of projects to rebuild Ukraine.

That's according to the prime minister's Telegram channel , Ukrinform reports.

"We noted the active development of cooperation at the regional level. We have a number of examples of establishing ties between the communities of Ukraine and France. We are grateful for the extension of the mandate of the French Development Agency (AFD) to our country, which will contribute to the further strengthening of cooperation," the post reads.

Both parties also discussed the involvement of the private sector in reconstruction efforts. Specific projects are already being prepared in this area.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram