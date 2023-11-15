Israel Kills 11,320 People In Gaza, Including Over 4,000 Children - Dailynewsegypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Government Information Office in Gaza reported that the Israeli army had killed 11,320 people, including more than 4,000 children, since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The media office reported on Tuesday that 42,000 housing units were demolished and 223,000 units were partially damaged by the Israeli attacks. It also said that 25 hospitals and 52 health centres were out of service as a result of the Israeli aggression.

Moreover, Israel killed 202 health personnel and 36 civil defence personnel, in addition to wounding more than 200 health personnel. More than 60 ambulances were attacked, 55 of which were damaged and put out of service.

Ashraf Al-Qudra, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, said that many bodies need to be buried, but Israel prevents any movement inside the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.“We lost 40 patients in the besieged Al-Shifa Complex for the fifth day in a row.”

For his part, the Director General of the Government Media Office, Ismail Al-Thawabta, said that the situation in the Gaza Strip is tragic as a result of the occupation's massacres. He added:“The Gaza Strip is exposed to a genocide. Al-Shifa Medical Complex has been targeted more than 8 consecutive times.”

Al-Thawabta pointed out that more than 150 bodies were not allowed to be buried outside the Al-Shifa Complex, and 55 ambulances were directly targeted, as were medical teams.

According to the spokesperson for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza, Khalil Al-Dakran, the lack of resources forced doctors to amputate the limbs of some of the injured, due to their inability to perform surgical operations.

He added, according to Palestinian media, that many injured people died as a result of bleeding and the inability to provide them with medical services. He pointed out that 25 martyrs arrived at the hospital today, Tuesday, including 3 children who arrived in pieces.

In another context, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the statements of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, saying,“We condemn the racist statements of the fascist Smotrich, which belittle the international position rejecting the displacement of the Palestinians.”

The ministry explained in a statement that the Israeli minister's use of the concept of involuntary migration of residents of the Gaza Strip“is throwing dust in the eyes and a continuation of the slander and lying campaigns against the international community.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry stressed that the correct solution is to“stop the genocide that Smotrich and his likes are waging against our people, and end the suffering of the Palestinian people through urgent and real international intervention.”