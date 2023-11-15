Kyrgyzstan's GDP Reaches Full-Year 2022 Figures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 15. Kyrgyzstan's
GDP reached 919 billion soms (near $10.2 billion) from January
through October 2023, nearly matching the GDP value for the entire
year of 2022, Trend reports.
Data from the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan shows
that the figure increased by 4.5 percent compared to the same
period in 2022.
In comparison, the GDP in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 808 billion
soms ($9 billion) from January through September 2023, showing a
4.2 percent growth compared to the corresponding period in
2022.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently updated its GDP
expectations for Kyrgyzstan in 2023. In its October outlook, IMF
analysts now anticipate a 3.4 percent real GDP growth rate for
2023, slightly lower than the earlier forecast of 3.5 percent made
in April.
Looking ahead to 2024, the IMF has raised its forecast,
expecting a growth rate of 4.3 percent, up from the previous
prediction of 3.8 percent. In the long term, there's no change, as
the IMF still expects a 4 percent GDP growth rate in 2028, aligning
with their April outlook.
In 2022, Kyrgyzstan achieved a GDP growth rate of 7 percent,
with the total value reaching 919.4 billion soms ($10.5
billion).
