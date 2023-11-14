Iraq's Largest Poultry Project Opens In Karbala

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has opened the largest private poultry project in Iraq, located in Karbala.
With an annual production capacity exceeding 3 billion eggs and 340,000 tons of meat, the project aims to meet local market demands.
During the opening, Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the project's role in achieving self-sufficiency, boosting agricultural sectors, and uplifting animal husbandry.
