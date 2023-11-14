(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has opened the largest private poultry project in Iraq, located in Karbala.

With an annual production capacity exceeding 3 billion eggs and 340,000 tons of meat, the project aims to meet local market demands.

During the opening, Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the project's role in achieving self-sufficiency, boosting agricultural sectors, and uplifting animal husbandry.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)

The post Iraq's Largest Poultry Project Opens in Karbala first appeared on Iraq Business News .