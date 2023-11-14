Adoption Fairytale Videobook For 'Love Without Wings' To Release On National Adoption Day

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -“Love Without Wings: An Adoption Fairytale” (ISBN: 979-8986768045), was released one year ago and now it's also available as a read-along videobook narrated by Rayyah McCaul with an original music score by Sleeps Under Beams. The author, Adam Swain Ferguson, founder, Purple Fox Entertainment, says that the book and its video adaptation were imagined to magically introduce the subject of adoption to his son, and to celebrate diverse families made complete through adoption.







Since the book's release, its illustrations have been animated into a narrated videobook and it's been featured at several film festivals including“Out on Film” a premier LGBTQ film fest in Atlanta. It's also scheduled to be programmed in Ferguson's hometown at the Santa Clarita Film International Festival from Dec. 7 through Dec 10, 2023.

The storyline of“Love Without Wings: An Adoption Fairytale” centers around two kings who have a dream to become parents, and a fairy who is hoping to find a perfect family for the baby boy growing inside her. As fate would have it, they're all brought together through a shared wish on a shooting star.







Currently, the videobook is only accessible to view via QR code in the book's printed edition; however, the video will be publicly released on YouTube on Nov. 18, 2023 in honor of the book's anniversary and National Adoption Day. A clever vignette at the end of the video introduces a new ethereal character, and also hints at a second story in the works. This one has to do with the kings growing their family through surrogacy.

“We're quite excited to share this new multimedia edition of 'Love Without Wings: An Adoption Fairytale,'” Ferguson says.“We hope it will bring joy and hope to all those who read it or listen to it.”

BOOK SIGNING AND READING NOV. 18:

To celebrate the release, Ferguson and the book's illustrator, Veronica Stanley-Hooper, plan to host a special reading, screening, Q&A, and signing at“The Open Book,” an independent book store in Canyon Country, California, on Nov. 18, 2023 from 3-5 p.m.







ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Adam Swain Ferguson discovered his calling for film and video production after moving to California in 2017, where he pursued a Bachelor's degree in Entertainment Business, and a Master's in Producing for Television. Now, he's channeling both his professional entertainment experience and innate talent as a storyteller, to produce children's content inspired by his own personal experiences with family growth; including adoption and IVF.

Currently, Ferguson lives in the greater Los Angeles area with his husband and their son. He and his husband are expecting to welcome another child via surrogacy in February 2024 and he's also hard at work on his second book; which approaches the topic of surrogacy and IVF from a similar fairytale-styled narrative.

An updated version of the book is available on Amazon and the music score is also available for download on iTunes and Spotify.

