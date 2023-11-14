170 Palestinians Buried In Mass Grave In Vicinity Of Gaza Hospital

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA /PNN/



The bodies of 170 slain Palestinians were Tuesday buried in a mass grave in the courtyard of the Shifa Complex in Gaza City, due to the difficulty of burying them since last Saturday because of the siege imposed on it from all sides.

Local sources reported that citizens, medical and administrative teams volunteered to dig a mass grave in the complex's courtyard, and were able to bury 170 of the bodies of the slain Palestinians, who died during the occupation forces' siege and bombing of the Shifa Complex and its surroundings over the course of four days.

Local sources indicated that the bodies of the dead, whose burial or access had been prevented by the occupation for more than 4 days, had decomposed in the hospital yard and had been mauled by stray dogs.

The same sources added that the occupation forces prevent more than 200 families in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Complex from moving or leaving their homes.

Occupation tanks also surrounded more than 100 patients and medical staff at Al-Hilu Hospital in Gaza City.

It is noteworthy that the only power generator in Al-Amal Hospital, affiliated with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, stopped working yesterday, which threatens the lives of 90 patients receiving treatment in the hospital, including 25 patients in the medical rehabilitation department who now face the risk of death in the hospital any moment, in addition to 9,000 displaced people taking shelter in the association's headquarters and the hospital.