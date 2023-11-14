Indian Armed Forces Exploring Employment Opportunities For Transgender Persons

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "To pave the way for the employment of transgender persons in defence roles, the Indian Armed Forces are looking at possible employment opportunities for them and the roles they can perform, reported Indian Express.A joint study group, formed by the Principal Personnel Officers Committee (PPOC), will deliberate on the implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, in the defence forces, a highly-placed source told the English Daily.

The joint group is headed by a senior officer of the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), according to an Indian Express report.

According to the IE report, top officers cited the need for a lot of structural, administrative, and cultural changes in the forces before beginning the induction of transgender persons at any point in time. A few comments received by the Army Adjutant General's branch on the matter included suggestions like not providing concessions for transgenders in recruitment, training, posting, etc. At present, the Armed Forces don't recruit transgenders or people identifying as homosexuals 2017, the Indian Navy had dismissed Sabi Giri, earlier known as Manish Kumar Giri after the Navy personnel underwent sex reassignment surgery at a private facility.“The serving sailor who underwent sex reassignment surgery at a private facility whilst on leave was administratively discharged from the service. The individual chose to undergo irreversible gender reassignment on his own accord, whilst on leave wilfully altering his gender status from the one he was recruited for at the time of his induction,” said the Indian Navy at the time of her dismissal Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 was passed in the parliament's Rajya Sabha on November 26, 2019, according to PRS Legislative Research. The Act prohibits discrimination against transgender persons, including denial of service or unfair treatment regarding education, employment, healthcare, access to, or enjoyment of goods, facilities, opportunities available to the public, right to movement; right to reside, rent, or otherwise occupy property; opportunity to hold public or private office; and access to a government or private establishment in whose care or custody a transgender person is.



