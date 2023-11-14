EDGE Collaborates With TTR CNC To Manufacture 'RABDA' Aeronautical Engines In The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

EDGE focuses on increasing in-country value through engaging local partnerships in line with its strategy to source local components for its UAVs and other homegrown solutions.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, today announced its collaboration with TTR CNC, a UAE-based engineering and manufacturing company, which will see the production of the RABDA aeronautical engine. EDGE is set to showcase the locally-manufactured engine at the Dubai Airshow 2023, underscoring its commitment to partnering with local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and highlighting the capabilities of UAE-made solutions that can compete on a global level.

The integration of the RABDA engine onto a broad range of EDGE's unmanned aircraft is a prime example of its superior aerospace manufacturing capabilities, and highlights the collaboration and support of national partners as well as the strength and maturity of the UAE's industrial ecosystem.

Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said:“Partnering with local players and integrating locally manufactured engines onto our UAVs is a testament to our steadfast commitment to strengthening the UAE's defence industry ecosystem.”

“Our vision is to become a global leader in the development of fixed-wing and VTOL autonomous systems and we continue to make significant headway in this domain. The RABDA engine is a great example of our holistic approach to engage local players to deliver the critical subsystems of our UAVs and their powerplants, and to continue enhancing the quality and performance of our solutions, ensuring the sustainable development of the ecosystem in line with our leadership's ambitions.”

Jaber Ahmad bin Shaikh Mujrin, Owner and General Manager of TTR CNC, said:“This collaboration with EDGE represents a pivotal step for TTR CNC in showcasing our advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The integration of our engines onto EDGE's state-of-the-art unmanned aircraft not only provides a platform for us to gain international exposure but also signifies the UAE's potential to set new benchmarks in the aerospace sector.”

This initiative aligns with the UAE's strategic objectives of establishing the nation as a hub of innovation and technological excellence in the development, manufacture, and export of locally made products. By building national partnerships and developing a growing portfolio of technologically advanced solutions, EDGE is enhancing the global competitiveness of the UAE's aerospace and defence industry.

Attendees of the Dubai Airshow 2023 can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies at stand 520 in the main hall, Hospitality Chalet at outdoor stand P9, and outdoor stand S49, at Dubai World Central.